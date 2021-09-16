Riverside man robbed, killed by son: Police

Jair Armando Vazquez is accused of killing his father on Sept. 14, 2021. (Riverside Police Department)

A Riverside man was killed by his son Tuesday afternoon, the Riverside Police Department announced Thursday.

Armando Vazquez, 62, was found “unresponsive and bleeding on the floor” of his home in the 8600 block of Arlington Avenue by his wife, when she returned home at about 2:35 p.m., police said.

Paramedics pronounced Vazquez dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Vazquez’s son, 21-year-old Jair Armando Vazquez, “physically assaulted” his father and “fled in the victim’s vehicle” to Newport Beach, where he was arrested later that day, according to police.

The younger Vazquez is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center, and he faces charges for murder and robbery, police said.

Police had no further details to release, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7121 or JOntko@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104 or DRiedeman@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by email to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov while referencing report number 210025360.