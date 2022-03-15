A woman whom police said abducted her biological children in Riverside has been taken into custody, and the children were found safely, the Riverside Police Department said.

The mother, 28-year-old Trina Garcia, was accused of taking her sons, ages 5 and 6, during a supervised visit with them in Sunday afternoon, police said.

On Tuesday, “both missing children and their biological mother were located safe this evening in the city of Upland,” Riverside Officer Ryan Railsback said in an email.

“The investigation will continue but we don’t have anything further to release at this time,” Railsback added.