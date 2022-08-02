The Riverside Police Department is mourning the death of a motorcycle officer who was killed in a crash near Nuevo Monday night.

The officer was off-duty when he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck pulling a trailer near the intersection of Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road around 7:15 p.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

Emergency personnel pronounced the officer dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The Police Department confirmed that the officer was a male and he was riding his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash. The officer’s name has not been released.

A procession took place in Riverside later Monday night with law enforcement escorting a coroner’s van that was carrying the officer’s body.

It was unclear if the pickup truck driver was injured in the crash.