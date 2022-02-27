Riverside County pallet fire driven by Santa Anas reaches 4-alarm status

The Riverside County Fire Department is battling a four-alarm blaze in Jurupa Valley Sunday night.

The fire in a pallet yard in the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard is burning pallets and “multiple power poles,” the department tweeted.

The fire was reported at 8:12 p.m., and by 8:50 p.m., the department had committed “5 CHIEF OFFICERS, 4 TRUCK COMPANIES, 22 ENGINES, 1 DOZER, 2 BREATHING SUPPORTS” to the fight, the department added.

Footage from the scene showed towering flames, reportedly being driven by Santa Ana winds.

