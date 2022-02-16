Riverside parents arrested for alleged ongoing sexual abuse of their teen children

Joshua Hawkins and Sabrina Hawkins are seen in photos shared by the the Riverside Police Department on Feb. 16, 2022.

The father and stepmother of two teenage siblings are in custody after allegedly sexually abusing the children for several years, officials said Wednesday.

In November 2021, detectives from the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into alleged ongoing sexual abuse of a teenage daughter by her father. During their investigation, detectives learned of additional sexual abuse taking place against the victim’s male sibling by their stepmother, the department said in a news release.

It is believed the abuse took place over several years, police said.

On Nov. 23, 2021, detectives arrested the victims’ father, 34-year-old Joshua Hawkins of Riverside. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force, continuous sexual abuse of a child, child cruelty, and acting in concert, aiding or abetting in sexual assault with a victim under 14.

As the investigation continued, detectives also arrested the victims’ stepmother, 30-year-old Sabrina Hawkins of Riverside, on Feb 3, 2022. She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and lewd acts on a minor, child cruelty, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and acting in concert, aiding or abetting in sexual assault with a victim under 14.

Both parents are being held in custody on $2 million bail.

The victim children are safe and in the care of family, officials said.

The Hawkins parents have been involved in community and school activities in and around the Orangecrest neighborhood where they lived. Anyone who may have additional information relevant to these arrests and investigation should contact Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.