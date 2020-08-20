Riverside police arrest naked man who allegedly broke into house, tried to rape disabled woman and her mom

A naked man who climbed in to the window of a Riverside home and allegedly tried to sexually assault two women was apprehended by officers early Thursday morning, officials said.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a home in the area of Hayes Street and Arlington Park by a mother who said a stranger broke into her home and was trying to sexually assault her developmentally disabled daughter, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

“Officers quickly arrived and could see a naked man on top of a woman through a bedroom window. They immediately entered the home and detained the man who was still in the victim’s bedroom,” police said.

Manuel Benavente is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department.

Manuel Benavente, a 34-year-old transient, was taken into custody soon after police arrived, according to the releease.

Detectives said he also assaulted the victim’s mother, ordering her to disrobe and tried to rape her and her disabled daughter, who is in her 30s, before officers responded.

Police said both victims sustained visible injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Benavente was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of assault with the intent to rape during the commission of a burglary, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact Detective Janet Ramos at 951- 826-8719 or jramos@riversideca.gov, or Detective Charlie Olivas at 951-353-7136 or colivas@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200021802.