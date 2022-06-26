Riverside police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police say 33-year-old Bryan Davis was shot and killed Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. on the 8500 block of Hickory Lane in the Ramona neighborhood of Riverside.

Officers found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased by responding paramedics.

Investigators believe Davis was involved in some type of altercation involving two men who approached him in a vehicle. At some point during the interaction, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot him, police said.

At this time, no suspect description is available.

Riverside police detectives and specialists from the Department’s forensics unit are handling the investigation, which is said to be ongoing. The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office are assisting, police said.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134. You can also submit an anonymous tip by email.