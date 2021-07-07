Riverside police issue community alert about ‘habitual peeping Tom’

Police in Riverside issued an alert Wednesday to warn the community about the alleged recent criminal activities of a registered sex offender with an extensive history of peeking into windows of residences, some of which were caught on surveillance video.

Since March, Charles Lee McKay, 54, has been arrested three times for peeping into a senior residential community located in the 4200 block of Monroe Street and a condominium complex in the 200 block of East Alessandro Boulevard, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

“In fact, he went back and peeped into one of the victim’s windows along Monroe Street a second time after being arrested,” Officer Ryan J. Railsback, a public spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department, said in the release.

McKay is described by police as a Black transient who is known to stay in the neighborhoods near Monroe Street, between Victoria and Arlington avenues.

Police said McKay is a registered sex offender because of three prior convictions of indecent exposure dating back to 1995.

“Although McKay’s criminal history includes instances where he has entered the apartment or house he was peeping, the majority of his arrests have been for peeking into an inhabited building while loitering on private property,” Railsback said. “Moreover, due to current statutes, McKay’s sex offender registration information is not required to be on the Megan’s Law website.”

Detectives have issued McKay a “Notice to Appear” citation for these recent arrests, but Riverside police said he is not wanted at this time for other crimes or failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims of peeping who have not yet come forward, and they ask anyone who has seen McKay, or someone with a similar description, peeking into windows to report it to the Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007.