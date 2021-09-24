Riverside police shoot woman while attempting to free her from man in her apartment: RPD

Resan Bingham Jr., shown in this undated photo, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, after he held his girlfriend against her will, police said. (Riverside Police Department)

A woman who was allegedly being held against her will by her boyfriend was shot in her shoulder when Riverside Police Department officers attempted to free her, the department announced in a press release Friday.

The woman called 911 at about 2:17 p.m. Monday to report that a man armed with a gun was in her apartment in the 800 block of Blaine Street in Riverside, police said.

In the emergency call, the woman denied knowing the armed man, whom she described as being about 29 years old and possessing a black backpack.

The woman was “evasive with the dispatcher before the call was suddenly disconnected,” the Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the woman’s apartment complex, they found a black backpack on a bush underneath the woman’s second-story balcony, and a handgun was inside the bag, police said.

When the officers knocked on the door and announced themselves as members of the Police Department, no one answered, though the officers could hear noise inside. One of the officers kicked the door open.

Once the door was opened, at least one shot was fired and the woman was struck once in the shoulder, police said.

Police have not said what prompted them to shoot the woman, and did not immediately release any information on how many shots were fired. The woman was taken to a local hospital with an injury that wasn’t life threatening; she was treated and released.

The man, whose description matched the woman’s report to the 911 dispatcher, was not injured, police said. Police identified him as 29-year-old Resan Bingham Jr. of San Bernardino and said he was the woman’s boyfriend.

“He had used physical force to prevent her from answering the door when the officers knocked,” police said.

Bingham was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, weapons violations and parole violations, police said. He is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Police had no further details to release. The investigation, which is being handled by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail, remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCSD Master Investigator Jim Dickey at 951-955-2777 or JDickey@RiversideSheriff.org.