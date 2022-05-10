Riverside police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. April 15, the girl was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway, when she was approached by a man, Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback said.

The man, described as an assault suspect, spoke to the girl and tried to grab her hair, police said. The girl then quickly got out of the restroom.

Police said the suspect, who arrived at the park on a bicycle, appears to be in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark colored shorts, black and red high-top sneakers and a black backpack.

The Riverside Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Anyone information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136 or EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov.

Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.