Riverside police searching for mother suspected of taking 2 boys during supervised visit

Trina Garcia, Raul Perez and Elias Perez are seen in photos shared by the Riverside Police Department on March 14, 2022.

Riverside police are searching for a mother suspected of taking her two sons during a supervised visit Sunday afternoon.

The two boys, aged 5 and 6, were still missing Monday morning, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The mother, 28-year-old Trina Garcia, was seeing her biological children on a supervised visit at Fairmount Park on 2601 Fairmount Boulevard when she “snuck away with both kids without permission,” police said.

It is unknown if she left with the children in a vehicle or on foot.

The mother, who is believed to be homeless, was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

The children are 5-year-old Elias Perez and 6-year-old Raul Perez.

Elias is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and gray long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

Raul is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray and red “PUMA” shirt and black pants with red lines on the sides.

The boys were living with their foster parents but typically see their biological mother during supervised visits at the park, Riverside Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Anyone who spots Garcia or the children is asked to call 951-354-2007, or local law enforcement in their area if they spot the children outside the city of Riverside.

If anyone has additional information, call Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136 or email EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov.