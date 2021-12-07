Riverside police seek help finding 5 wanted sex offenders

These are the last known photos of (left to right): Austin Hansen; William Carson; Angel Garcia; Lashane Rosas; and Michael Alejandre. (Riverside Police Department)

Police in Riverside have outstanding warrants for the arrest of five sex offenders and are asking the public’s help to track them down.

All five men are being sought for violations related to the terms of their sex offender registration, the Riverside Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

The department’s Sex Registrant Compliance Unit wants the community to be aware of the following five individuals:

Austin Hansen, 26, was last known to be in Riverside. He’s 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds. Hanson allegedly didn’t register with parole.

William Carson, 55, was last registered as a transient in Riverside. He’s described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Carson is accused of not checking in with parole.

Angel Garcia, 24, is known to frequent the Magnolia Corridor area of Riverside. Police described him as 5-feet, weighing approximately 135 pounds. Garcia allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Lashane Rosas, 23, is described as homeless but apparently also frequents the Magnolia Corridor area. He’s 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds.

Michael Alejandre, 20, has been seen in the Eastside area of Riverside. Police say he’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who spots the wanted sex offenders is urged to call police at 951-354-2007 or — if seen outside Riverside — to contact the local law enforcement agency.

Those who know the whereabouts of any of the individuals are asked to contact Detective Jarid Zuetel by calling 951-353-7133 or emailing jzuetel@riversideca.gov.⁣