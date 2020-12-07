Riverside police find missing 12-year-old boy with special needs

Riverside police on Monday located a 12-year-old boy with special needs who has been missing since the previous night.

A detective found Jeremiah Jacobs after an overnight search, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Prior to being located, he had last been seen around 7 p.m. Sunday walking away from a home in the 8400 block of Holly Lane.

The boy’s family had either just moved or was in the process of moving to Riverside, and the child was unfamiliar with the area, according to Railsback.

Police are in the process of reuniting Jeremiah with his family, he said.

No additional details about where he was found have been released.

♦️ AT-RISK MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD w/ SPECIAL NEEDS♦️



JEREMIAH JACOBS

▪️ 12-year-old with special needs

▪️ Black male juvenile, 5’0” tall, 75 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, with black framed eyeglasses

▪️ Last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and black & white shoes pic.twitter.com/PhynkljzLP — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) December 7, 2020