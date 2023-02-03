A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided with a tree.

The male driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, a Riverside Police spokesman said.

Video from the scene showed a woman, believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, covered in blood, and speaking to officers. Feb. 3, 2023 (OnSceneMedia)

Video from the scene showed a woman, believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, covered in blood and speaking to officers. Two young children were being cared for by a relative nearby.

No information about the gunman was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.