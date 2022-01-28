Riverside prisoner transport van is struck, overturned by suspected DUI driver

A Riverside Sheriff’s prisoner transport van was struck by a car on Jan. 28, 2022, while an officer and three arrestees were inside. (Riverside Police Department)

A Riverside Sheriff’s prisoner transport van was struck by a car early Friday while an officer and three arrestees were inside.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the prisoner transport van was hit by a white Honda CR-V at 14th Street and Lime Street in downtown Riverside, causing it to overturn, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The van was occupied by a Riverside Sheriff’s Community Service Officer and three arrestees, all of whom were taken to a local hospital with minor complaints of pain.

The Honda CR-V driver fled, but the vehicle’s front bumper with a license plate was left at the scene, along with a fluid trail that went east on 14th Street from the collision, police said.

Officers followed the trail and located the suspect vehicle and driver at 12th Street and Bermuda Avenue, where he was detained.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Riverside sheriff’s van was traveling west on 14th Street when it entered the intersection at Lime Street on a green light. The Honda CR-V was heading south on Lime Street when the driver failed to stop for the red light at 14th Street and crashed into the sheriff’s van, causing the van to roll over one time.

Miguel Gamboa Fragoza, 27, of San Bernardino, was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run, both felony charges.