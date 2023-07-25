As triple-digit heat blankets parts of Southern California, some residents in a Riverside neighborhood have been without power since last night and are hoping service will be restored soon.

For resident Shane Savage, one small fan is single-handedly keeping his family’s home relatively cool in the heatwave.

“We have an inverter in the car that’s here and we plugged that into the cigarette lighter and that’s at least powering the fan that we have there,” Savage told KTLA.

The Riverside homeowner said he’s had to get creative after his power unexpectedly went out last night around 8 p.m., right after he and his wife had just returned home from Costco with a full load of groceries.

“We didn’t get anything from Edison until later in the evening,” he explained. “We’ve gotten updates every so many hours that it’ll be up and running in two more hours, two more hours, two more hours.”

Some 20 hours later and the power had yet to be restored, making it even more difficult for Savage who works from home.

“I am hot, I’m sweaty, just miserable,” he said. “We have no Wi-Fi connection. We have no power for our devices.”

Savage said he and his neighbors are frustrated.

“This outage started a little before 8 o’clock last night, Monday, and initially affected about 800 customers,” Southern California Edison representative Jeff Monford told KTLA.

The SoCal Edison rep said the outage was caused by a bad primary cable and that by about 10 p.m., 700 of those customers without power had their service restored. For the remaining customers without power, however, repair crews are continuing to work in the heat to find a fix.

SoCal Edison crews working to restore power to customers in Riverside amid triple-digit temperatures on July 25, 2023. (KTLA)

“They’re out in this heat to try and get the power up and running as well,” Savage said. “They told us that they had the maps, but they couldn’t find the underground box or vault where the power was supposed to be going through.”

After a nearly 30-hour outage last week in San Bernardino, Monford explained to KTLA that the extreme temperatures place pressure on the grid, occasionally causing components to fail. He also said that’s the reason SoCal Edison crews work to maintain the grid year-round, though unfortunately, that doesn’t mean equipment can always be replaced in advance of a possible failure.

“Living in this state, we shouldn’t be experiencing this,” Savage said, adding that he has filed a claim with the utility company for perishable items lost during the outage.

As for SoCal Edison, they are unsure what caused this outage. Their latest projection was that power would be restored to the estimated 100 customers without service by 6 p.m.