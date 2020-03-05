Riverside school counselor arrested on suspicion of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography

Matthew Daniel Johnson, 30, appears in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on March 5, 2020.

Detectives arrested a school counselor in Riverside accused of possessing child pornography that was discovered inside his home and at the campus where he worked, police said Thursday.

Matthew Daniel Johnson, 30, remains held on $100,000 bail at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possessing more than 600 images of sex crimes against children including ones involving “sadism,” according to county inmate records.

Investigators with the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force first identified Johnson as a suspect and served a search warrant Wednesday at his home in Loma Linda, according to the department.

Fontana police said detectives found evidence of Johnson downloading and distributing materials showing sexual abuse of children, specifically “images and videos (that) depicted prepubescent boys.”

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices from the home and discovered he works as a school counselor at La Sierra Academy in the city of Riverside, police said. They served a search warrant at the school, where police said they discovered more evidence of child exploitation.

It’s unclear if Johnson continues to work at the school. A voicemail was left for an administrator at La Sierra Academy requesting further comment.

The Fontana Police Department said it contacted the Riverside Police Department, which is performing follow-up investigations into Johnson’s arrest.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Christi Arnold of the Riverside Police Department at 951 353-7945 or by email at carnold@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can fill out this online form through WeTip.