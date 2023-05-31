Police are investigating after a shooting killed a teenager and left another hospitalized in Riverside.

On Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Chicago Avenue and Linden Street around 5:13 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two teen boys, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, had been struck.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the 18-year-old later died. The 17-year-old victim remained in stable condition, police said.

Details surrounding the case are limited as authorities investigate the events leading up to the deadly shooting. No suspect information was released.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help and asking anyone with information to contact Detective William McGuigan at 951-353-7103 or email WMcguigan@RiversideCA.gov. The public can also contact Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or email MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by emailing RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app by using the “Send a Message” feature.