A 53-year-old man who works as a substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives assigned to the sexual assault unit of the Riverside Police Department began investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a minor earlier this month.

They arrested Carl Jess Sanchez, of Riverside, on April 9. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious acts against a child under 14. His bail was set at $1 million, police said.

No further details about the victim or the allegations made against Sanchez have been released.

Sanchez has worked as a sub in Riverside County for several years and has been around other children, according to police.

Though it is unknown if he victimized others, police asked anyone with information about Sanchez or the investigation to contact Detective Janet Ramos at 951-826-8716 or JRamos@RiversideCA.gov.