Riverside Superior Court closing 1 day per month over revenue shortfall brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

The Superior Court of California building in Riverside is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Riverside Superior Court announced Tuesday that beginning in October it will be closing one day per month due to a revenue shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on the closures was prompted by a $12 million cut that will take place in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, according to a public notice linked to the County of Riverside Superior Court website.

The shortfall is being caused by the state’s $54 billion deficit resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the notice.

“As a result, the Court will be forced to close one day per month and furlough staff beginning in October, 2020,” a portion of the notice reads.

Here is a list of the scheduled Superior Court closure dates:

• Friday, October 16, 2020

• Friday, November 20, 2020

• Friday, December 18, 2020

• Friday, January 15, 2021

• Friday, February 19, 2021

• Friday, March 19, 2021

• Friday, April 16, 2021

• Friday, May 21, 2021

• Friday, June 18, 2021

The Court has also attempted to reduce its deficit by closing courthouses, freezing staff positions and reducing operating costs, according to the notice.