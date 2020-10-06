Riverside Superior Court closing 1 day per month over revenue shortfall brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

Riverside Superior Court announced Tuesday that beginning in October it will be closing one day per month due to a revenue shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision on the closures was prompted by a $12 million cut that will take place in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, according to a public notice linked to the County of Riverside Superior Court website.
The shortfall is being caused by the state’s $54 billion deficit resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the notice.
“As a result, the Court will be forced to close one day per month and furlough staff beginning in October, 2020,” a portion of the notice reads.
Here is a list of the scheduled Superior Court closure dates:
• Friday, October 16, 2020
• Friday, November 20, 2020
• Friday, December 18, 2020
• Friday, January 15, 2021
• Friday, February 19, 2021
• Friday, March 19, 2021
• Friday, April 16, 2021
• Friday, May 21, 2021
• Friday, June 18, 2021
The Court has also attempted to reduce its deficit by closing courthouses, freezing staff positions and reducing operating costs, according to the notice.