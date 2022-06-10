A Riverside woman was sentenced Friday to 11 years in federal prison for possessing and selling methamphetamine, sometimes in the presence of children.

Charlene Nicole Simmons, 41, pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

In multiple sales in 2018 and 2019, Simmons sold a total of more 1.5 pounds of meth, and twice when narcotics were discovered in her car, at least one girl was in the car with her, according to the DOJ.

In a sentencing document, prosecutors described Simmons as “a recidivist now 10-time-felon with over two decades of criminal history,” and the DOJ said she had 14 convictions between 2009 and 2011, “including a felony drug trafficking conviction for selling methamphetamine,” the release said.

“During the times that [Simmons] possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine, she brought minor girls with her and at least once directed one of the minors to conceal [Simmons’] crime,” prosecutors said.

She also sold a firearm during one drug deal, the release added.

Simmons did not appear in a search of jail records for Riverside County or for federal prisoners.