Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article relayed an inaccurate description of Callahan’s coaching affiliation. This post has been updated to remove that information.

A man who has worked as a youth baseball coach in Riverside was arrested on suspicion of continual sex abuse of two children in the mid 2000s, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kenneth Donald Callahan, 67, was arrested April 12 and booked on numerous counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a child under the age of 14 and several sexual abuse related charges, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The investigation into Callahan began in February. The alleged sex abuse occurred while the victims were minors and lasted several years. No further details about the allegations or the victims have been released.

Callahan was affiliated with youth baseball in Riverside for “many years,” and worked as a coach and website designer, police said.

“It is unknown at this time if he victimized any children within the [youth baseball] program,” police said. They urged anyone with additional information about Callahan to contact Detective Christi Arnold at 951- 353-7945 or CArnold@RiversideCA.gov.