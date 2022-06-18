41-year-old Jamien Nicholas Lovell Jackson of Riverside is shown in this undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department

A Riverside man who has worked for several years as a youth basketball coach has been arrested and is accused of sexually abusing one of his players.

Jamien Nicholas Lovell Jackson, 41, was arrested Thursday by officers from the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit.

Jackson is accused of sexually abusing a female juvenile in 2021 while he was coaching the girl’s traveling basketball team.

Investigators began looking into accusations of abuse by Jackson in March, according to the Riverside Police Department.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and has since been released after posting a $55,000 bail.

He is due back in court at a later date to face charges for lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, child annoyance and sending harmful matter to a minor.

Jackson has worked with girls’ basketball programs and sports photography businesses across the Inland Empire for several years, the Police Department said.

Police have not identified other victims, but said anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by email.