Wreckage of a vehicle scene after a road rage incident in Upland on Feb. 12, 2023 (Upland PD)

A road rage incident in Upland on Sunday led to a crash, authorities announced.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 111th Street and 3rd Avenue in Upland.

Photographs from the scene show a silver vehicle with severe damage to the front of the car.

“We contacted the driver, who admitted to instigating a road rage incident while driving on a suspended license,” the Upland Police Department said.

The crash comes just a day after a road rage incident involving a rideshare driver ended with a man being run over and killed in Whittier.

In Upland, police said the driver was cited for misdemeanor violations and his vehicle was towed.

No further details about the incident were provided.