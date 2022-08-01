SR-38 was covered with mud and debris after heavy rain moved over the El Dorado Fire burn scar. July 31, 2022. (Caltrans)

A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding.

The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet.

A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Big Bear until 2:45 p.m.

On Sunday, Highway 38 was covered with mud and debris after heavy rain moved through the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Several vehicles were trapped, but no injuries were reported, according to Caltrans.

The El Dorado Fire erupted on Sept. 5, 2021 when a couple and their young children staged a baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains. Flames overran a remote area where firefighters were cutting fire breaks, killing Charles Morton, the leader of the elite Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad