Roads are closing for the Rams victory parade; find out where

Los Angeles Rams fans will finally celebrate a Super Bowl victory with a parade from the Shrine Auditorium to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Wednesday.

The parade will require several road closures that will make it difficult for drivers to navigate through the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation warns most street closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include the following areas:

North/south closures include Figueroa Street between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

East/west closures include Jefferson Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Grand Avenue, and Exposition Boulevard Between Vermont Avenue and Flower Street.

Freeway off-ramp closures include the 110 South off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard, and the 110 Express Lane on and off-rams at 39th Street.

Most streets in the University Park area will be limited to local access only or closed to vehicle traffic, DOT stated.

Spectators are able to view the parade along its route from the Shrine Auditorium on Jefferson Street, down Figueroa Street, to the Exposition Park on Exposition Park Drive.

The L.A. Rams released this image of the parade route.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and proceed for 45 minutes down the route until it reaches the Exposition Park.

A rally is scheduled to begin there at noon.

Those planning to attend are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.

Metrolink is offering its special $8 Super Bowl Experience pass with free transfers to get to the Rams victory parade and rally Wednesday. The tickets must be purchased on the Metrolink app.