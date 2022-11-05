Long beach Police at the scene of a suspicious device in Long Beach on Nov. 5, 2022. (Citizen)

A suspicious device in Long Beach shut down roads on Saturday afternoon as a bomb squad investigated the device.

Authorities were dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. regarding a suspicious device, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Roads are closed along 2nd Street from Naples Plaza to Pacific Coast Highway.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area at this time as police continue investigating.

Long Beach Police is being assisted by bomb squad crews at the 5800 Block of East 2nd Street.

Citizen video shows multiple officers securing the area and blocking roads.

Check back for details on this developing story.