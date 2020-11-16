Roadside assistance worker fatally shot while responding to call in downtown Los Angeles

A roadside assistance worker was shot and killed while responding to a call for help in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

The victim and a second roadside worker were call to jump start a stalled vehicle near the intersection of East 8th and Mateo streets about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The second worker heard gunshots and noticed his partner had been struck and was bleeding heavily.

The two got back in their vehicle and drove to a nearby guard shack in the 2000 block of 8th Street for help.

Paramedics came and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The male victim, who police said was 26 years old, has not been identified.

No description of the shooter, or shooters, was immediately available.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and do not know if the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.