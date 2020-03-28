Roadwork to shut down 710 Freeway through East L.A. this weekend

A Caltrans maintenance crew works along the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills on March 27, 2020. (Caltrans)

Caltrans is urging motorists to find alternate routes this weekend as construction work will prompt full closures of all southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway starting Friday night, the agency said.

All southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday between the 5 Freeway and Bandini Boulevard, Caltrans said in a written statement.

The 60 Freeway connector roads to the southbound 710 Freeway and the southbound 5 Freeway connector roads to the southbound 710 will also be shut down during the same time period, as well as numerous onramps and offramps in the area.

One southbound lane of the 710 Freeway will be reopened between 7 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

A full closure of all southbound lanes is expected to resume at 10 p.m. Sunday and remain in effect through 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a $150.7 million freeway rehabilitation and bridge-widening project.

