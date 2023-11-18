A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed an Orange County massage business and sexually assaulted victims inside.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Avery Hillman, Jr., 44, a Paramount resident, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Nov. 15, deputies responded to an armed robbery in Stanton in the 12000 block of Beach Boulevard around 3:44 p.m.

Deputies discovered Hillman had allegedly forced victims into a private room inside the parlor and “mandated they orally copulate him while he held them at gunpoint,” authorities said.

He reportedly took around $2,000 in cash and fled the premises before deputies could arrive.

Investigators later identified Hillman as the suspect and located him at his residence. He surrendered to deputies during a search warrant.

Thomas Avery Hillman, Jr., 44, in a booking photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Hillman was charged with suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and oral copulation with force/violence.

Deputies said additional evidence found inside Hillman’s home and vehicle suggests he may be responsible for more crimes related to other massage parlors.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have been victimized in a similar way or has additional details on the case can call the O.C. Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-4006. Anonymous tips can be provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.