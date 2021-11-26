Robber uses pepper spray to aid in theft at Beverly Grove boutique: LAPD

A Beverly Grove business was robbed Friday night, leaving at least one person suffering from the effects of pepper spray, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boutique near the intersection of Melrose Place and La Cienega Boulevard was robbed at about 5:21 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the LAPD.

The robber used pepper spray on someone — it remains unclear if it was a shopper or an employee — and stole merchandise before leaving the store, police said.

The suspect remains outstanding, Orris said.

A chemical substance was also used in a commercial theft on Wednesday in Canoga Park, police said.