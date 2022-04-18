Robbers entered an Arcadia home, tied up its residents and got away with their Tesla Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the multi-million dollar home in a gated community on the 700 block of Carriage House Lane around 10:28 p.m., after getting a call about an armed residential burglary.

The residents told officers that two men, one of them armed with a handgun, had entered the home and tied the couple up, the Arcadia Police Department said in a news release.

With the residents tied up and unable to move, the suspects took backpacks and bags belonging to the couple and then stole a late-model Tesla that was parked in their garage, police said.

The thieves drove off in the stolen Tesla, which was later found in the 3800 block of East California Boulevard in Pasadena.

Police said one of the residents suffered visible injuries to the face after being struck by one of the assailants.

The suspects were both described as being heavy-set Latino men, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. They were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves, according to police.

Video showed police probing a white Tesla in Pasadena that was stopped with its doors and trunk swung open.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.