Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Betty Road.

Riverside authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery in which a group forced their way into a home and assaulted a resident early Wednesday morning.

At 3:40 a.m., around three to four people forced entry into a home in the 22900 block of Betty Road in Perris and assaulted a victim inside before leaving the scene with stolen items, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brandi Swan said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department believes one suspect was somehow injured during the robbery because a blood trail was found leaving the residence, Swan said.

All suspects fled the scene in different vehicles before deputies arrived at the home. One of the vehicles is thought to be a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

The robbery follows four others that happened in Riverside in just over a month, according to authorities.

The latest happened 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Kyle Ct. in the Sycamore Highlands neighborhood.

That morning, a woman was home alone when suspects broke in, brandished a gun, then robbed her. She was not hurt during the incident.

Before that, there was another home invasion robbery around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at 18403 Moss Road.

And earlier, around 9:40 p.m. on May 11, there was a home invasion robbery reported on the 14100 block of Ashton Lane.

During that incident, three men forced their way into a home, forced the residents into a bathroom and duct taped them and their 11-year-old child, Riverside police said.

The robbers ransacked the house, took the victims’ cellphones and fled.

The victims were able to free themselves and run to a neighbor’s house to call police. No injuries were reported during that incident.

That robbery followed another that happened around 11:30 p.m. April 10 at 7756 Kingdom Drive, where someone was hosting an “ illegal gambling operation” at a home.

That night, several people entered the home and robbed the group at gunpoint, police said. The suspects were all wearing masks and stole their money, jewelry and phones before fleeing.

No one was injured as a result of this robbery, officials said.

Sheriff’s Department detectives do not believe that Wednesday’s robbery is related to the four other incidents being investigated by Riverside police.

All the robberies remain under investigation and no further details were available.