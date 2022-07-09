A man and woman were pistol-whipped and the man was robbed of a Rolex watch in Rowland Heights Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims were returning to their car in the 1000 block of South Nogales Street when two men in black hoodies and gray sweatpants approached them, according to Sgt. Tinoco.

Both the man and the woman were struck in the head with semi-automatic handguns, causing them to fall to the ground, and the man’s gold Rolex watch, which is worth about $60,000, was stolen, Tinoco said.

The robbers, who are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, then escaped in a white Dodge Challenger with a black rear spoiler headed east down Gale Avenue.

The victims were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

No further details were available.