A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday.

Two masked men entered the convenience story in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, while a man in his 30s was assaulted and struck in the head, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The robbers remain outstanding, and no further information was available.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.