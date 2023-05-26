A robbery suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to speak to children at a Rancho Cucamonga daycare on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Cristian Rodriguez by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a man trying to speak to children at a daycare near the 9600 Block of Baseline Road around 9:10 a.m.

Arriving officers spotted Rodriguez across the street from the daycare facility. While taking him into custody, they found a concealed replica firearm.

Authorities also discovered Rodriguez was a wanted suspect for strong-arm robbery.

Rodriguez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bail. Authorities believe Rodriguez may be a homeless person.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Rodriguez is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-7827-463 or online at www.wetip.com.