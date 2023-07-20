A robbery suspect was arrested after a lengthy, crash-filled pursuit through Orange County on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Albert Kiel, 30, from Norwalk according to the Brea Police Department.

Officers responded to an in-progress theft at a Target store on the 800 block of East Birch Street in Brea around 11:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they spotted Kiel driving away from the store. They attempted to pull him over but instead of stopping, he sped away, leading officers on a pursuit.

The suspect continued leading officers through Fullerton and Anaheim before eventually getting onto the 91 freeway and then the 5 Freeway, police said.

During the pursuit, Kiel crashed into multiple vehicles and at one point struck a Brea police car.

After crashing in Norwalk, the suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot.

Multiple agencies began searching for Kiel including a helicopter crew from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, detectives from the ATF Orange County Violent Crime Task Force and Brea police officers.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody.

Kiel was charged with multiple offenses including grand theft, felony evading, auto theft, and child endangerment. He was booked at Orange County Jail.

“The Brea Police Department wishes to extend gratitude to the allied police agencies who assisted with this pursuit and the subsequent investigation,” officials said.