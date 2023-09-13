A person in a lab is seen in an undated photograph testing DNA. (Credit: Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A 19-year-old man from Covina was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft after investigators recovered some of his DNA and used it to identify him more than a year after he committed the crimes, authorities announced earlier this month.

The robbery and theft occurred on Aug. 21, 2022, in the 3600 block of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, Johnny Lee Richardson, along with another unidentified male suspect, attacked a man who was walking on crutches and had a cast on his leg from a previous injury as he was walking out of a local restaurant, where had been on a date.

Richardson and the other suspect knocked the victim to the ground and proceeded to kick and punch him.

“One suspect pointed a gun at the victim and they demanded the victim’s wallet and vehicle keys. Fearing further injury, the victim submitted to the suspects without resistance. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle from the area,” SBSD said.

Later, investigators found the victim’s vehicle and processed it for evidence, including latent fingerprints and DNA from inside the car.

The DNA samples taken from the vehicle came back as a match for Richardson.

On Sept. 7 of this year, authorities with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the Richardson without incident. He was later interviewed by detectives at SBSD’s Chino Hills Station.

Richardson was then booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SBSD’s Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or submit tips online at WeTip.