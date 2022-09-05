A robbery suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Monday morning after authorities say he refused to comply with their orders.

The suspect was seen walking near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 8:58 a.m.

He was armed and refused a command to stop before deputies opened fire, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Authorities say the suspect matched the description of a person involved in several robberies in the area.

No deputies were injured in the incident.