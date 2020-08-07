Armed robbery suspect who led pursuit into City of Industry in custody after deputies open fire

A robbery suspect who led authorities on a pursuit into the City of Industry is in custody after deputies opened fire twice Friday morning.

Deputies initially tried to catch up with the suspect following a report of a robbery about 1 a.m. at a CVS Pharmacy located in the 800 block of Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Barry Hall said.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Rogelio Ochoa of Santa Fe Springs, allegedly brandished an AR-15 assault rifle inside the store and demanded drugs from the pharmacy, Hall said.

Deputies arrived to find the suspect had already left the store in a black Honda after he was told the pharmacy was closed.

Deputies then noticed a vehicle matching the description at a Shell station on the corner of Gale Avenue and Hacienda Avenue in Hacienda Heights a short time later.

The suspect was leaving the store with a bag of money and a gun as the deputies were pulling up, Hall said.

When confronted by deputies, Hall says Ochoa responded by saying, “get some,” and raised his rifle.

Deputies opened fire on Ochoa, who got into his car and fled on the westbound 60 Freeway as patrol vehicles followed in pursuit. It was unclear if Ochoa was struck by the gunfire.

The Honda eventually exited the 60 Freeway on Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry and crashed.

Ochoa then fled on foot to a nearby Chevron station and again raised a rifle toward deputies, Hall said.

Deputies opened fire, striking Ochoa, who was taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital in “guarded condition,” Hall said.

Authorities later found another rifle and a handgun, which appeared to have fired all of the rounds that were in it, inside of Ochoa’s vehicle, Hall said.

No deputies were injured in either of the shootings.

Investigators believe Ochoa was also involved in a shooting near a gun store in Hacienda Heights around 10 p.m. Thursday.

More than 20 shell casings were found at that scene, Hall said.

Anyone with further information about any of these incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.