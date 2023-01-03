A San Bernardino Police Department vehicle is shown in this undated photograph (KTLA)

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced.

The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets.

After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to a nearby parked vehicle that was occupied by two women.

“Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and detained them all,” authorities said in a statement. “Officers located three loaded handguns on the floorboard plus bullet casings.”

Three loaded handguns recovered by officers with the San Bernardino Police Department on Jan. 3, 2023 (SBPD).

While investigating the incident, police learned that the three suspects had just robbed three victims of their cellphones at gunpoint. During the robbery, a gunshot was fired into the ground.

A search of the crime scene revealed bullet casings on the sidewalk. The victims’ cellphones were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle.

The three male suspects and two females were all arrested on felony charges, police said.