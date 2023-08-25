Police are searching for robbery suspects who targeted the Westfield Century City mall Friday evening.
Officers received reports of a possible smash-and-grab robbery around 5:43 p.m. at the shopping center located on the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Witnesses said they saw the suspects putting on masks before ransacking a store and fleeing the area.
It’s unknown which store was targeted as details remain limited.
The suspects were reportedly seen driving away in three different getaway vehicles, described as a white Honda Civic, a white van and a Chevy Silverado.
Police responded to the shopping center and sent an airship to search for the suspects’ vehicles in the area.
