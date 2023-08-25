Police are searching for robbery suspects who targeted the Westfield Century City mall Friday evening.

Officers received reports of a possible smash-and-grab robbery around 5:43 p.m. at the shopping center located on the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects putting on masks before ransacking a store and fleeing the area.

Police are searching for robbery suspects that targeted the Westfield Century City Mall on Aug. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

It’s unknown which store was targeted as details remain limited.

The suspects were reportedly seen driving away in three different getaway vehicles, described as a white Honda Civic, a white van and a Chevy Silverado.

Police responded to the shopping center and sent an airship to search for the suspects’ vehicles in the area.

This developing story will be updated.