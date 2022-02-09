Robbery victim shot in leg in Venice: LAPD

An out-of-town man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt in Venice Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man and a woman who are visiting Los Angeles from out of state were near Washington Boulevard and Dell Avenue when three or four men believed to be in their 20s approached them and demanded property, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

One of the robbers shot the victim before the group fled in a newer white sedan, heading northbound on Dell Avenue, Lopez said.

The man, who was robbed of his jewelry, was taken to a local hospital by the woman he was with at the time of the robbery, according to Lopez.

His condition is unclear, and no further details were available.