Robert Durst on a ventilator battling COVID-19, his lawyer says

Robert Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.

Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for murdering his close friend, Susan Berman, inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. The real estate heir was in “very bad condition” during the sentencing hearing, according to his lead defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin.

“He was having difficulty breathing and he was having difficulty communicating,” DeGuerin said in an email to The Times. “He looked worse than I’ve ever seen him and I was very worried about him.”

DeGuerin confirmed that Durst had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Durst has been held in a wing of USC Medical Center under the watch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department throughout the trial, but it was not immediately clear if he was still in that facility or when or where he became infected with the coronavirus.

