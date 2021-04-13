Robert Durst’s murder trial to resume May 17 in L.A. after delay due to pandemic

Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21, 2016. (Credit: Jae C. Hong / Getty Images)

The murder trial of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst will resume next month after more than a yearlong hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superior Court Judge Mark Windham on Monday denied a renewed motion by Durst’s lawyers for a mistrial because of the “extreme delay” and ongoing concerns of coronavirus variants that could pose a health threat to jurors and trial participants.

Jurors will be called back to court in Inglewood on May 17 for informal questioning. A new round of opening statements will tentatively be held a day or two later.

A panel of 23 jurors, including 11 alternates, had heard six days of testimony in the lengthy case before it was postponed March 12, 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak worsened and led to court closures and a statewide stay-home order.

