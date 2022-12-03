Los Angeles County Sheriff-elect Robert Luna will be sworn into office on Saturday morning.

The 34th person to hold the position, Luna will replace outgoing Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whom he defeated in the November election.

Luna, the 56-year-old former chief of police for Long Beach, has vowed to bring new leadership and accountability to a department that has faced criticism in recent years for alleged uses of excessive force and for reported deputy gangs.

Luna has promised to uphold his campaign promises, including repairing relationships with other law enforcement agencies, modernizing the department, fighting crime and improving employee wellness.

The new sheriff’s leadership team has come into focus in the past few days, with 28-year veteran April Tardy announced as the new interim undersheriff — the first woman to hold the position — and Deputy Jason Skeen, another 28-year veteran, serving as interim chief of staff.

Though Luna is being sworn in on Saturday, he officially replaces Villanueva at noon on Monday.

Luna and Villanueva met earlier this week, and Villanueva tweeted a photo of the “peaceful transfer of power,” adding, “I truly wish him the best in leading the greatest law enforcement agency on the planet.”