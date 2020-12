The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the music industry, with canceled concerts, tours and music festivals, all leaving hundreds of thousands of crew members out of work.

The popular rock band Foreigner is trying to help by selling unique items and memorabilia online, with all proceeds going to their out-of-work crew members.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 7, 2020.