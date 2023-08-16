A Los Angeles County music landmark is celebrating its golden anniversary this year with a star-studded lineup of shows.

The Roxy in West Hollywood, which opened as a music venue in 1973 with a three-night stand by Neil Young, will bring back the legendary rocker for more shows on Sept. 20 and 21.

Other prominent acts include actress and singer Keke Palmer, alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas, and Stephen Marley, who will be performing a tribute to his father, Bob Marley, and the elder Marley’s 1976 show at the venue, which was released on the album “Live at the Roxy.”

Though the building was constructed in 1936, its revival as the Roxy was part of the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll history of the Sunset Strip, featuring performances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations.

The city of West Hollywood designated it a local cultural resource in 2019.

The Roxy also hosted the first live production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the U.S. and was the filming location for “The Pee-wee Herman Show.”

The Roxy Theatre is shown on April 11, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A view outside the Roxy Theatre as Avril Lavigne performs live at the Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series on Feb. 25, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Singer Patrick Stump and guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy perform onstage during AOL Music Live with Fall Out Boy at the Roxy Theatre on Feb. 10, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AOL Music LIVE!)

Guitarist Slash performs at The Roxy during the early hours of April 11, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Sen Dog and B-Real perform at the Camp Freddy show at The Roxy on May 15, 2008. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The Grammy Museum in downtown L.A. is also honoring the Roxy with its newest exhibit, “The Roxy: 50 Years on the Sunset Strip.”

“The Roxy and the Sunset Strip are deeply embedded in music history, and 50 years later, the Roxy continues to be a club where music’s most exciting moments still take place,” Jasen Emmons, chief curator and VP of curatorial affairs at the Grammy Museum, said in a statement.

For information and tickets, visit theroxyturns50.com.