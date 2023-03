A traffic advisory was issued in Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Wednesday afternoon after a rockslide blocked Malibu Canyon Road.

The rockslide was reported just before 3 p.m. south of Piuma Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rocks and boulders tumbled down a hillside and blocked both sides of the road between Civic Center Way to Piuma Road. Crews were working to clear the roadway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed, the CHP said.