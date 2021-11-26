Rolex stolen during armed robbery at Melrose Avenue store: LAPD

A Rolex watch was stolen in an armed robbery on Melrose Avenue Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The watch was taken during a robbery that was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Orris.

Three men allegedly used a handgun, Orris said, and the site of the robbery matches an address for the jewelry business Grillz by Scotty.

Police did not disclose if the watch was taken from the store or from an employee or patron.

No further details were available.

Multiple armed robberies in recent months have business owners and residents of Melrose Avenue on edge. Less than two weeks ago, a group of eight robbers stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, luxury goods and cash from a home just off Melrose.